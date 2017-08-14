250,000 Scots pupils eligible for free school meals

More than 250,000 pupils are now eligible for free school meals in Scotland, double the number from three years ago.

The Scottish Government revealed the figure as schools across the country reopen after the summer break.

Since 2015 all primary one-three pupils have been eligible for a free meal, with around 80 per cent uptake. The £95m initiative covering state schools saves families an estimated £330 a year, ministers said.

When launching the scheme in 2015, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon claimed the universal policy “removed the stigma” caused by means testing and increased uptake amongst children from the poorest families.

The SNP pledged to introduce the policy in 2014 after a similar scheme was started in England and Wales, a move welcomed by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) in Scotland, Children 1st, The Church of Scotland and the Educational Institute of Scotland,

Meanwhile, the number of pupils of secondary school age receiving free meals has dropped from 44,224 to 38,841 since 2014.

“Free school meals are an important part of ensuring that every child gets the best start in life,” said SNP MSP James Dornan.

“Guaranteeing our youngest pupils a healthy meal during the school day helps them to learn – and it can be a huge financial help to families.

“This is just one of the steps we’re taking to tackle child poverty and help household incomes – and is an essential part of our central ambition to drive up standards in Scottish schools.”

