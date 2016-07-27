Edinburgh Zoo named in top ten places to find rare Pokemon

While Edinburgh Zoo is known for its animal population, the zoo has now been named as one of the top places for all Pokemon hunters.

The zoo was named in the top ten places for Pokemon Go players to find rare Pokemon.

Research from AttractionTix showed that a rare Lickitung could be found at the zoo, with the attraction ranked 7th in the UK for finding Pokemon.

The zoo was the only Scottish tourist attraction to be named in the top ten with the vast majority of attractions found in London.

The top ten attractions and Pokémon that can be found are as follows:

1. Tower of London - Koffing, Tentacool, Hitmonlee, Sandshrew, Polywhirl, Dragonite

2. Regent’s Park - Snorlax, Machop, Geodude, Mankey, Kabuto, Koffing

3. ZSL London Zoo - Electabuzz, Ryhorn, Dratini, Beedrill, Doduo, Horsea

4. Hampton Court Palace - Magmar, Ghastly, Horsea

5. York Boat - Blastoise, Snorlax, Ponyta

6. York Museum Gardens - Hypno, Dratini, Growlithe, Seaking

7. Edinburgh Zoo - Lickitung

8. Manchester Cathedral - Haunter

9. Museum of Liverpool - Golbat, Dratini, Charmander

10.Cadbury World - Magnemite, Fearow, Jigglypuff