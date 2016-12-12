Edinburgh water babies recreate Nirvana album cover

A series of delightful festive images, mirroring the the iconic cover of Nirvana’s 1991 album Nevermind, have been taken in Edinburgh during a recent photo shoot for Water Babies, the world’s largest baby swimming school.

More than 2,000 babies in Scotland swim with the company ­every week in a structured ­programme that not only teaches them water ­confidence but also gives them essential safety skills.

The pictures were ­taken by award-winning photographer Sarah Guilar – who had to overcome her own fear of water before starting her ­photographic career in the pool.