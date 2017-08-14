Edinburgh-Venice plane lands safely after declaring emergency

Have your say

A plane travelling from Edinburgh to Venice has safely landed after declaring a mid air emergency 180 miles into its journey.

The Easyjet flight, EZY21KJ, left Edinburgh Airport at 14:36 and was scheduled to arrive in Venice at 18:10.

The flight map prior to the emergency. Image Planefinder.net

The plane called a mid-air emergency due to a technical problem before landing at Manchester.

A spokesman for Easyjet said: “EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY3386 from Edinburgh to Venice on 14 August diverted to Manchester due to a possible technical issue with the aircraft.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority.

“We would like to apologise to passengers for the inconvenience.”

The plane had travelled 180 miles before circling Slaithwaite.