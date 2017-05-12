Edinburgh v Glasgow battle ahead over first low emission zone

Edinburgh Greens have called for the capital to become Scotland's first low emission zone (LEZ).

They want the city chosen by the Scottish Government to pilot a potential ban on the most polluting vehicles to cut toxic fumes.

However, the move could put Edinburgh on a collision course with Glasgow, which was expected to be the trailblazer next year.

Edinburgh Green councillor Chas Booth will call on the city council’s new administration to contact the Scottish Government to put the capital’s case.

He said it was a was a “matter of urgency” because government funding may be available only for the first LEZ.

In a motion to the first meeting of the council since last week’s election, he called for the local authority to act fast.

It calls for the council chief executive to “urgently write to the Scottish Government offering to work towards establishing Scotland’s first Low Emission Zone in Edinburgh, with the expectation that the Scottish Government can make a significant contribution towards the cost of establishing the zone, and offering early talks to discuss the practical details of bringing this about.”

Mr Booth said nitrogen dioxide levels were exceeded at 26 monitoring stations across Edinburgh in 2015.

Levels of another deadly pollutant from vehicle exhausts, particulates, were exceeded at Salamander Street in Leith and three other sites.

Ministers have pledged to establish the first LEZ by next year.

However, so far they have only said it would in one of Scotland's four largest cities - Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee.