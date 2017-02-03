Edinburgh tram service resumes after tram blocks line

Edinburgh trams have resumed after a maintenance vehicle blocked the tram network across the city.

According to Edinburgh Trams the suspension was necessary due to a maintenance vehicle which become an obstruction on a section of the line between Edinburgh Gateway and Gyle Centre after losing traction while performing routine engineering work.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Trams said: “Until the vehicle was recovered, we were unable to commence passenger services.

“We understand how important tram services are to the city and we worked hard to keep our customers up to date by deploying our customer service team to key locations and were posting regular updates across social media, our website and app.

“We’re pleased to be back in service and thank our customers for their patience while we resume our normal timetable”

Picture; Lesley Martin

Services have now resumed.

