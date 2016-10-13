Edinburgh train driver caught nine times over drink limit

A train driver who was arrested in his cab prior to driving a train from Edinburgh to Glasgow was almost nine times over the railway drink drive limit.

Colin Chapman, from Milngavie, was caught prior to driving the 11:30am service from Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow on May 25 after staff reported that he smelled of alcohol.

Police were informed with Chapman giving a blood alcohol reading of 174, significantly more than the 20 legal limit for train drivers.

The Scotrail driver also had a bottle of vodka in his rucksack.

A court gave the 54-year-old driver a 12-month supervision order and 200 hours of unpaid work after he pled guilty to working as a train driver while unfit through drink.

Sheriff Kenneth McGowan told Colin Chapman at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday that his very serious offence “could have had devastating consequences for other people”.

The court heard that Chapman, who is no longer employed at Scotrail, is now a full member of Alcoholics Anonymous and has been referred to a support service.