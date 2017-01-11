Edinburgh train commuters face chaos after signal failure

Rail users are being warned to expect delays after a signal failure at Haymarket station, with a number of services facing cancellations or significant delays.

Although the signal issue was resolved at around 7.15am, according to Scotrail, disruption is still expected to continue until 9am.

As a result, passengers are being urged to plan ahead with Scotrail warning that there will be a knock on effect throughout rush hour.

The problem is likely to add to significant transport disruption caused by high winds across the country.