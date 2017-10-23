Edinburgh told to ‘get your own patter’ after traffic cone stunt

Have your say

A COUNCILLOR has warned Edinburgh to stay away from Glasgow’s “patter” after a traffic cone was put on top of a Princes Street statue.

SNP councillor on Glasgow City Council, Christina Cannon took to Twitter to post an image of a cone places on the Sir Walter Scott statue with the caption “Get your own patter, Edinburgh”.

The councillor for Springburn and Robroyston posted the tweet on Saturday evening.

Last weekend, a cone was also place on the Adam Smith statue on the Royal Mile.

In Glasgow a cone is usually placed on the Duke of Wellington statue in Royal Exchange Square.

@Aibagawa tweeted: “How do you know it wasn’t a Glaswegian trying to import their humour to the east?”

While @davidlloydreid added: “Looks like a rogue Glaswegian got over the ticket barriers at Waverley.”

@Travisbickle26 tweeted: “Ha ha, not like Edinburgh to be jealous of Glasgow.”

The post has been retweeted more than 2,800 times and liked by almost 11,000 people.