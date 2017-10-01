Edinburgh to Newcastle trains cancelled or delayed

Trains between Newcastle and Edinburgh have been delayed by up to two hours this morning.

Some services have also been cancelled on Virgin Trains East Coast and CrossCountry.

The travel disruption has been caused by overrunning engineering work taking place on the line.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: “You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”