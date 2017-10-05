Edinburgh Tattoo to donate £1m to charity after bumper crowds

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will donate £1 million to charities from funds raised from another sell-out run this year.

The 68th annual show included a cast of more than 1,200 musicians and dancers performing on Edinburgh Castle’s esplanade during August.

Since 1950, the event has donated more than £10 million to charity from earnings made during its run.

This year’s donation will be split between 17 arts and armed forces organisations, including ABF - The Soldiers’ Charity, the RAF Benevolent Fund, Scottish National War Museum and Combat Street.

The arts funding of £275,000 will help support traditional music and Highland dancing, establish a Tattoo talent development fund and support the City of Edinburgh Council’s culture project.

Brigadier David Allfrey, chief executive and producer of the Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “As we reflect over another phenomenally successful Tattoo season, we are able to come back and focus on our core purpose.

“We are hugely excited that this is the second year in which we are able to pledge donations of £1 million and for the first time focusing solely on United Kingdom beneficiaries.”