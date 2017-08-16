Edinburgh shopper finds snake on pineapple

The Scottish SPCA was called out to Tryst Park on August 15 after a snake was found on a pineapple.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the discovery of the snake by a member of the public who’d bought a pineapple from a local store.

The snake was found on a pineapple. Pictures; SSPCA

Animal Rescue Officer Catherine Atterton said, “It’s not every day that we get called out to attend to snakes found in peculiar places.

“I know not long ago there was a wee lizard found on a head of broccoli so I was quite excited to see what had stowed away on this pineapple.

“We named him Ricky, as he’s come all the way from Costa Rica. As yet he’s not been identified but he’s in a good condition and is now being cared for by experts at Butterfly World in Edinburgh.

“We’re glad we were called out, as without proper care Ricky wouldn’t survive our climate. Now he’ll be able to recuperate from his adventures!”

