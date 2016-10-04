Edinburgh’s The Dome raises thousands for MS charity

AN initiative to raise money with 50p from each bill going towards the MS Society Scotland has helped The Dome restaurant raise over £4,000 for the charity.

The Dome on George Street nominated MS Society Scotland as their charity ofthe month during the Edinburgh Festival with money from each bill going towards people affected by multiple sclerosis.

The busy restaurant raised an impressive £4,147.30, which will go towards supporting people living with the neurological condition in Scotland.

Steve Hall, general manager of The Dome said: “For the last few months we have chosen a charity to support each month by asking our guests to pay an optional 50p added to their table bill.

“MS Society Scotland is a charity very close to our hearts so we were delighted to offer support to this great cause in August. We would like to thank the thousands of guests who each paid the 50p added to their bill in the last month.”

Morna Simpkins, director for MS Society Scotland, said: “We are delighted that The Dome nominated us as their charity of the month, and we would like to extend our thanks to The Dome staff and their customers for their support and generosity.

“Scotland has one of the highest rates of MS in the world with more than 11,000 people living with the neurological condition, so fundraising schemes like the 50p initiative are vital for us to continue the important work we do in supporting people affected by MS.

“The total amount raised could support research projects or provide much-needed respite care for a family, so we are honoured that The Dome chose MS Society Scotland as their charity at one of their busiest times of the year.”

MS is commonly diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40, can cause pain, fatigue and sight problems.

