Edinburgh’s Favourite Cocktail Revealed Ahead of Cocktails in the City Festival

The people of Edinburgh have spoken and crowned the humble Mojito the capital’s favourite cocktail.

To celebrate the countdown to the UK’s greatest cocktail festival - Cocktails in the City, which kick starts next Thursday at The Mansfield Traquair - our poll pitted 13 of the world’s most famous drinks against one another with the infamous rum & mint Mojito coming out on top.

Espresso Martini and Margarita were also among the city’s most favoured shakes.

In just six days time, festivalgoers will have the opportunity to sample brand new cocktail creations from 18 of the capital’s best bars and bartending talent.

Tickets are sure to sell-out, so be quick and get yours here.

This year’s participating bars have been concocting the most wonderful and inventive creations drawing inspiration from native Scottish ingredients and spirits to further afield.

Here are a few to put on your festival hit list.

Lavender Fields by Epicurean

Ahead of its re-opening next week, Epicurean at G&V Royal Mile Hotel has created a rum cocktail that is sure to wow the crowds with its clever mix of Bacardi Ocho, blueberries and violet tea served with a white chocolate ice cream and fresh honeycomb.

Plum Sumasshu by The Voyage of Buck

Opened last week in the heart of the West End, The Voyage of Buck cocktail is an intriguing mix of local gin Daffy’s with plum sake, peppermint tea syrup and topped with Fentimans Tonic Water.

Voodoo Ray by Bryant & Mack

This cocktail by Edinburgh newcomers, Bryant & Mack, draws inspiration from New Orleans, embracing Southern Comfort’s sweeter notes, balancing them with drier flavours.

Bloody Maria by Juniper

A Bloody Mary with a twist enhanced by the the magic of chefs at Twenty Princes Street who have created a homemade Gazpacho that perfectly compliments Arbikie Chilli Vodka.

Twittawoo by Captain Hoot by Hoot The Redeemer

Quirky dive bar, Hoot The Redeemer, has combined the warm and sophisticated taste of Italian liqueur, Disaronno, with Monkey Shoulder, grapefruit juice and bitter lemon.

A sneak peek at the EIGHTEEN cocktails that will be available at the festival can be found here.

This year’s participating bars include returning favourites; Panda & Sons, Heads & Tales, Treacle, The Voodoo Rooms, The Whistle Stop Barber Shop, Bar Soba, Chaophraya, The Blackbird, Juniper and Epicurean alongside newcomers Bryant & Mack, Nightcap, The Voyage of Buck, Malmaison, Badger & Co, The Raeburn and a guest bar from London, The Cocktail Trading Co.

Among the other festivites are interactive cocktail masterclasses, tasty food - French and Thai dishes and a carefully curated playlist from the festival’s resident DJ.

For more information visit: www.cocktailsinthecity.co.uk

