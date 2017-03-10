Edinburgh’s Ellie Frankish in fight against cervical cancer

An Edinburgh woman has joined a drive to get women talking about cervical screening after being treated for abnormal cells following a routine smear test.

Ellie Frankish, 40, has added her support to the new Flower campaign which urges women not to ignore their smear test invite.

With six women being diagnosed with cervical cancer every week in Scotland, a short film accompanying the campaign challenges the reasons women give for not attending their smear test.

The campaign, spearheaded by both NHS Health Scotland and the Scottish Government, is targeting women aged 25-35 in Scotland, as cervical cancer is the most common cancer in this age group.

Statistics show between April 2015 and March 2016, one in three women in this group in Scotland didn’t go for their smear when invited.

A smear test can detect cells that could turn into cancer. The five- minute test is the best way to protect women from the disease and helps save around 5000 lives a year in the UK4.

All women in Scotland aged 25 to 49 are offered a smear test every three years, while those aged 50 to 64 are invited every five years.

Ellie hopes that by backing the campaign she will encourage as many women as possible to take part in screening.

The mother-of-two had treatment to remove abnormal cells after attending a routine cervical screening appointment in 2015.

She said: “I have always attended screening with no problems and when I received a letter asking me to go for my regular smear I didn’t hesitate in going.”

Ellie was recalled for a second smear because abnormal cells had been found and then referred to the colposcopy clinic at the hospital.

At the clinic, Ellie was given treatment to remove the abnormal cells from her cervix.

She explains: “The treatment wasn’t the most pleasant experience but it was over really quickly and I only needed one day off work.

“After the treatment I had follow up smears every six months at the hospital and everything looks positive. If the results from my latest smear come back normal then I will have yearly smear tests at my GP practice.

“I am incredibly grateful I had early detection and successful treatment. Going for a smear test takes five minutes and it could save your life.”

Mary Horne, nurse practitioner at NHS Lothian, also joined the call to women not to skip smear tests.

She said: “I want to reassure women that we nurses are trained to make sure your appointment is comfortable and smooth from start to finish.

“You will have the opportunity to ask any questions you like – there is no such thing as a silly question. You will be surprised at just how quick the whole test is.”