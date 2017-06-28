Edinburgh’s Dynamic Earth keeping it cool this summer

A HEATWAVE is being predicted by many this year, but Edinburgh’s five-star visitor attraction aims to keep visitors cool with a host of polar-themed events.

Throughout the summer holidays, Dynamic Earth is inviting youngsters to become polar explorers and see if they have what it takes to withstand the harsh environments of the poles through a range of interactive demonstrations and activities.

With the help of Dynamic Earth’s much-loved green screen photo booth, visitors can dress up in a genuine polar explorer kit and take a trip to Antarctica with some cuddly penguin pals.

Photos from the booth will be uploaded to the Dynamic Earth Facebook page for visitors to share with friends.

Eilidh Massie, head of marketing at Dynamic Earth, said: “We are fascinated by the poles here at Dynamic Earth.

“Our permanent polar extremes gallery is a firm favourite with visitors of all ages, so we always enjoy putting on extra activities for families to enjoy.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome back The Penguin Counters, an important and entertaining film assessing the impact of climate change on our favourite polar birds.

“We expect these screenings to be a sell out so grab your tickets before it’s too late.”

As part of an admission ticket, visitors can also take part in the daily interactive family science shows which aims to entertain participants showing the difference between the Arctic and Antarctic.

Drop-in activities, including polar themed arts and crafts tables, will help youngsters get creative and inspired by polar wildlife.

After a successful run over Easter, ‘Penguin Nights’ are back by popular demand with screenings of The Penguin Counters - a cinematic experience focusing on the research work of Ron Naveen and his team who count hundreds of thousands of penguins to track the impacts of climate change and ocean health on penguin populations, helping us understand our changing world.

The Penguin Counters’ treacherous, heart-warming journey poses the ultimate question in the world’s fastest warming region: What can humans learn from penguins on the frontlines of climate change?

On top of the polar activities, regular Dynamic Earth features include Scotland’s only permanent 4D cinema, a real iceberg, a bone-shaking earthquake and the Deep Time Machine which takes visitors billions of years back in time.

The daytime half-term activities will run throughout the day between 1 July and 27 August and are free with admission to Dynamic Earth. Admission to Dynamic Earth costs £15 adult and £9.50 child

For more information on events and activities happening at Dynamic Earth, visit www.dynamicearth.co.uk.