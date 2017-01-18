Edinburgh postcode wins £3 million in postcode lottery

LOTTERY luck has landed in Loanhead – with a group of neighbours set to pocket a huge windfall.

Players of the People’s Postcode Lottery who live in “EH20 9” will share £3 million, the Evening News can reveal today.

Loanhead High Street. Picture: Ian Georgeson

They will find out exactly how much they have won next Saturday when lottery staff head out to knock doors and surprise neighbours by handing over cheques.

Some in the full winning post code – to be announced on the day – could pocket a six-figure sum, while dozens of others across the town could get thousands of pounds.

Bosses at the Loanhead Miners Club could now be preparing to host the party of a lifetime as residents gather to celebrate their new-found wealth.

Under lottery rules, the maximum single win is ten per cent of the total pot – meaning one lucky player might be soon banking £300,000.

So that means big local employers such as Haggis giant MacSweens and nearby Ikea will be braced for a string of lengthy holiday requests – or possibly the odd retirement.

Midlothian MP Owen Thompson said there would be huge excitement in the town. He said: “I am delighted to hear the news that the Postcode Lottery Millions prize is coming to Loanhead, and specifically the EH20 postcode.

“I am sure local players of the People’s Postcode Lottery will be very excited at this news and looking forward to receiving part of the £3m prize pot.

“The People’s Postcode Lottery raises millions of pounds for charity, including local charities, but it’s great news that some of the prize money is coming to Loanhead as well, which I am sure will also prove to be a much welcome boost for local businesses.”

In Grangemouth in 2015, seven winners won more than £110,000 while another banked more than £222,000.

Head of events at the Edinburgh-based People’s Postcode Lottery, Nicole Allan, was delighted to have drawn such a big winner so close to home.

She said: “Our team are used to travelling far and wide to deliver prizes to players all across Great Britain but there is something quite special about delivering cheques on our home turf.

“We wish all players in Loanhead the very best of luck.”

The charity lottery launched more than ten years ago in a small office in Leith and now employs 269 staff with headquarters in George Street.

A minimum of 30 per cent of its money goes directly to charities and players have raised £168.4m for good causes.

Among the local projects to benefit is Edinburgh Young Carers Project, which received £4840 last year to provide support to young carers experiencing mental health issues.

TV presenter and People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson, who will present the cheques, said: “I’m looking forward to meeting our lucky winners in Loanhead. This is going to be an exciting occasion for all our players in EH20 9.”