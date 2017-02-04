Edinburgh police siege: Man charged

A MAN has been arrested and charged after a siege closed an Edinburgh road for around nine hours.

Armed police dealt with an incident in Waverley Park in the Abbeyhill area of the city on Saturday.

But they said it came to a “peaceful ending” just before midnight, having started around 2.45pm.

A 21-year-old man was charged with a breach of the peace and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

A 44-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, however it’s understood he was not injured during the stand-off. Police said he would be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police have blocked off entrances to Waverly Park. Picture: Contributed/ Jessie Caudron

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to an address in Waverley Park on Saturday, February 4, following a report of concern for a person within.

“Local and specialist resources were deployed in order to ensure the safety of the public and officers. The operation came to a peaceful conclusion shortly before midnight.

“The men, aged 21 and 44, were detained at the scene. The 21-year-old was charged with a breach of the peace and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, February 6.

“The 44-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Officers would like to thank local residents for their patience as they dealt with this incident. Anyone with any further concerns can contact their local police station via 101.”

Residents reported on social media that the street had been blocked off for several hours.

A local resident who wished to remain anonymous told the Evening News; “I saw a man shouting out of the window. He was talking very quickly and saying that he needed help. He was very incoherent.

“Armed police later arrived and they had a dog with them.

“Quite a while later they were followed by an ambulance and a fire engine.”

Another resident who did not wish to be named said that locals had been questioned by officers.

She praised the police for re-assuring locals and keeping the area secure.

