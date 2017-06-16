Edinburgh police dog and handler honoured with two awards

A crime fighting duo from Edinburgh have been honoured by a national police body.

Police dog Duke and his human sidekick PC Andy Gamble took part in the National Police Dog Trials in Bristol in May where they won two awards.

The National Police Dog Trials are held every year in the UK and showcase the best dogs and handlers from various police forces across the UK.

In order to progress to the national event, participants are required to win their regional heats or are specially invited to take part.

Based at Fettes Police Station in Edinburgh, the pair have been a team since 2014 when German Shepherd Duke was a six-month-old puppy.

Over the past three years, they have dealt with many notable incidents together, including finding a vulnerable missing man in the woods in Melrose on May 8.

Although they finished 5th overall in the trials, Duke and PC Gamble took home a trophy in recognition of their excellent skills and partnership and also took home the trophy for receiving the best tracking score.

Inspector David McKelvie of the Dog Unit said: “PC Gamble and PD Duke did exceptionally well at the National Police Dog Trials and this result showcased that Police Scotland have some of the finest handlers and dogs in the UK.

“Each day our dog and handler teams are deployed throughout Scotland and make a significant contribution to keeping people safe.

“There is no doubt that the communities we serve benefit greatly from the skills that the Police Dog teams bring to operational policing.”

