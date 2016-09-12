Edinburgh play park destroyed after firebugs set it alight

A PLAY park has suffered extensive damage after being deliberately set on fire.

The incident happened around 5.40 pm on Sunday at a children’s play park between Howden South Road and the skate park in Livingston.

A huge amount of damage has been caused at the council-funded play area.

Police said they were closing in on the firebugs behind the blaze.

Sergeant Iain Wells from Livingston Police Station said: “This wanton act of vandalism has caused several thousand pounds worth of damage and has put the play park out of use.

“We are confident we will identify the suspects, however, I am appealing to anyone who has any information regarding this offence to come forward”.

West Lothian councillor George Paul said: “It is absolutely sickening to hear that this brand new playground which has yet to be fully completed has been vandalised.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.