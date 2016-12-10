Edinburgh man in ‘serious condition’ after being stabbed

A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in an altercation.

The 36-year-old was injured in the incident with another man on North Bridge near its junction with the High Street in Edinburgh at around 4am on Saturday.

The victim suffered a stab wound to his torso and reached the Balmoral Hotel a couple of streets away before the alarm was raised.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the injured man was transferred by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains in a serious condition.

The suspect was last seen making off in the direction of Princes Street.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Grant Johnston of Gayfield CID said: “From our early inquiries it appears that the attack happened on the North Bridge, near its junction with the High Street.

“The victim has then managed to make it as far as the Balmoral Hotel before the alarm was raised with the emergency services.

“We’re treating this attack as an attempted murder and are pursuing every line of inquiry.

“Today, I urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who recognises the description of the male suspect, to please contact police immediately.”

The suspect is described as black, in his 40s or 50s, and around 6ft 5ins tall.

He is of large build with short greying black hair and spoke with an African accent. He is believed to have been wearing shirt and jeans.