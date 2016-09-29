Edinburgh man has walking stick and keys stolen

A gang robbed a man of his walking stick in Edinburgh.

The robbery happened on Tuesday at around 8.30pm, when a 65-year-old man was approached by three individuals, who walked towards him from the direction of North Bughtlin Gate.

They demanded money from the man and subsequently searched him, resulting in the theft of his keys and walking stick.

The men also threw a brick through a nearby window, damaging the property before leaving the scene.

The victim made his way home, where his family were waiting, and contacted police who are now appealing for witnesses.

The first two suspects are described as white men aged between 18 and 22, and around 5ft 6ins to 5ft 8ins in height.

The third suspect is described as a black man who was also between the age of 18 and 22, and around 5ft 6ins to 5ft 8ins in height.

It is unknown what any of the suspects were wearing.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Tait of Corstorphine CID said: “This was a frightening and thuggish attack on a vulnerable man, who has been left badly shaken by this incident.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the Craigmount Hill or North Bughtlin area on Tuesday, September 27, and either saw anything suspicious or recognises the description of the suspects, to come forward immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.