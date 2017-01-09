Edinburgh-London Hyperloop in 45 minutes ‘a step closer’

A train that will connect London to Edinburgh in 45 minutes is a step closer to reality after being shortlisted for Elon’s Musk’s Hyperloop One project.

The Hyperloop One project aims to create high speed travel by putting 760mph trains on superfast railways.

Initially, more than 2,600 journeys were suggested as potential journeys for superfast trains, however, this has now been whittled down to 35 with Edinburgh-London remaining on the Elon Musk shortlist.

Although the move would need to be approved by the government, if the proposals went ahead, the trains would connect the Scottish Capital to London in 45 minutes with London to Manchester taking just 18 minutes.

Other proposed routes on the Hyperloop One Porject include Sydney to Melbourne, Shanghai to Hangzhou and Mumbai to Delhi.

Under the plans, conventional trains would be replaced by pods that would speed along rails.

The project has, thus far, raised over $160 million to make superfast travel a reality.