Edinburgh International Magic Festival schedule announced

The Edinburgh International Magic Festival have announced their biggest festival to date in their 8th year.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

This year’s ‘Levitations’ themed event takes place between June 30- July 8 and will see magicians from around the world perform visually stunning illusions.

The event will partner with Scottish Historic Buildings Trust, Edinburgh Museums & Galleries and Edinburgh World Heritage to expand their sell-out show ‘The Secret Room’ from four to twenty shows.

A new event originally designed for the blind will be held allows fans to experience the world’s only illusion show performed in complete darkness.

Popular events from previous years such as MagicFair at Summerhall, The Secret Room and solo shows will also be held across the Capital as part of the celebrations.