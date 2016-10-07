Edinburgh housing developments enjoy the taste of success

A care home and two very sheltered housing developments in Edinburgh have been recognised for their excellence in food safety and hygiene by the prestigious Eat Safe scheme.

Bield’s Edinburgh care home and very sheltered housing developments have been awarded the Eat Safe Award, run by national agency Food Standards Scotland in conjunction with the local Council.

Awards are only allocated when a business has achieved consistently high food hygiene and training standards beyond what’s required by law. This reassures consumers that the food served in premises with the coveted Eat Safe seal of approval is prepared with the utmost care.

READ MORE: Edinburgh artist unveils mural inspired by community projects

Fiona McLaren, Catering Officer at Bield, said: “Our staff all over the country always work incredibly hard to make sure our food hygiene and safety standards are as high as possible, while also ensuring our residents enjoy delicious and nutritious meals.

“We’re, of course, delighted that the hard work put in at Craighall Road, Castlebrae Glebe and Donaldson Court has been recognised with this respected award, highlighting the standards we set ourselves at Bield.

“We always try to go above and beyond in everything we do to make our tenants and residents as comfortable as possible.”

These are just three of eleven Bield developments presented with the award in Scotland.

READ MORE: Charity expands services to blind and deaf people in Dundee

Eligible establishments are assessed for the Eat Safe Award as part of scheduled food hygiene inspections carried out by councils. The scheme was launched in Scotland in 2005.

•

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY