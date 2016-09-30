Edinburgh home to 49 ‘millionaires rows’ – but Glasgow lags behind

The average house price in 49 of Edinburgh’s streets has shot up to £1 million, according to a new rich list.

However, while Edinburgh’s lavish housing market is booming, it appears that Glasgow is lagging behind, with just 15 of the city’s streets boasting average house prices of more than £1m.

Lawrence Hall, spokesman for Zoopla, said: “According to our data, the average property in the city has gone up in value by 4.76 per cent to £271,653 over the past 12 months.

“With an average property value of almost £100,000 more than in Glasgow, where the average home is worth £175,578, it’s unsurprising to see Scotland’s capital city dominating when it comes to where the country’s richest streets are located.”

The rich list showed that Whitehouse Terrace, to the south of the city centre, was the most expensive street in Edinburgh, with an average property value of £2,042,925.

Succoth Place, Murrayfield and Ann Street in Stockbridge came in second and third place, followed by Hope Terrace, Midmar Gardens and Cumin Place.

Mr Hall added: “Edinburgh continues to be a hotspot for homeowners.”