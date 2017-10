Have your say

Slippery rail tracks are causing train delays today.

Scotrail said it was working hard to resolve the issue, which is affecting trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh.

Delays expected until at least 6.30pm

Scotrail said: “Due to slippery rails earlier today, services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High will be delayed or revised.

“We are working hard to resolve this issue however disruption is expected until 18:30.”