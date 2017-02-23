Edinburgh-Glasgow commuters facing disruption over signal fault

Commuters between Edinburgh and Glasgow are facing disruption this afternoon after a signal fault forced ScotRail to half the number of services.

The fault between Haymarket and Linlithgow is not expected to be resolved until later this evening, with ScotRail advising that disruption could last until 7pm.

Passengers between the capital and Glasgow can now only avail of twice-hourly services instead of every fifteen minutes during this evening’s peak rush hour.

Those with onward connections are being advised to check ScotRail’s Twitter feed or seek assistance at station Help Points.