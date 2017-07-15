Edinburgh fishmonger takes in ‘largest halibut in 30 years’

A fishmonger in Edinburgh has taken delivery of the largest halibut the shop has seen in its 26-year history.

Armstrong’s, on Raeburn Place in Stockbridge, proudly showed off the whopper on Saturday morning.

The fish weighed around 104kg (16 stone) and was caught by the Banff-registered Enterprise fishing boat near Rockall.

There to show off the monster catch were Connor Laurie, Hannah Roberts, assistant mangaer David Shand, and Bruce McLaren.

Armstrong’s has a history of large halibut catches - in September 2014, a 51kg halibut was landed by the Enterprise II in Kinlochbervie.

The shop has also taken delivery of a 63kg halibut, caught in the North Atlantic and landed at Peterhead by the Sudringon.