Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Alex Salmond adds extra dates to show

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has added extra dates to his Edinburgh Festival Fringe show - after demand saw every ticket for his run sell out.

“Alex Salmond unleashed” is the ex-SNP Leader’s first foray into the world of entertainment after losing his seat to Conservative Colin Clark at the snap General Election in June.

The show, which is produced by fellow ex-MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, will feature a mixture of anecdotes and chat from the former First Minister, as well as appearances from guests.

The guests, from the media, politics, sport, and showbiz industries, will be unveiled at the start of the show for a surprise and won’t be revealed in advance.

Mr Salmond is adjusting to life outside of frontline politics after being one of Scotland’s most recognisable public figures for the best part of three decades.

Ahead of the show he promised to lift the lid on his experience of a number of controversial issues, including his dealings with firebrand US President Donald Trump.

The show runs from August 13th to 27th, but with all of the daily afternoon shows selling out, Mr Salmond has added two extra slots on the evening of August 26th and 27th.

Almost immediately after being released, tickets for the August 26th evening show also sold out, leaving just a handful of tickets on the 27th for those wishing to hear from, and question, the former MP and MSP.