Edinburgh eatery wins European Italian restaurant of the year

Have your say

An Edinburgh eatery has won the title of Italian restaurant of the year at a European award ceremony.

G&V Royal Mile Edinburgh’s culinary offering Cucina, was given the honour by the Luxury Travel Guide Europe Awards 2017.

The title is the highest possible accolade for Italian restaurants in Europe; Cucina was awarded the prestigious honour in recognition of its excellent service, authentic menu and quality produce.

With celebrated Bolognan chef Mattia Camorani heading up a team of Scotland’s best culinary talent, G&V’s restaurant offers a metropolitan take on authentic Italian cuisine.

It features a seasonal menu based on sustainable, local ingredients, including honey from the hotel’s rooftop beehives, home to 180,000 G&Bees

The stylish restaurant, located in the heart of Edinburgh on the Royal Mile, recently received a quirky revam with local design duo Timorous Beasties creating a bespoke interior which reflects the restaurant’s playful dishes.

The Luxury Travel Guide Europe Awards identify and celebrate the very best establishments across all sectors of the luxury travel and tourism industry in Europe.