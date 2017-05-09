Edinburgh ‘driest place in UK’ with least rain in April

While Scotland remained the wettest place in the UK, the Capital was the driest place in the UK with the least amount of rainfall throughout April.

Only 3.2mm of rain fell at Gogarbank and 4mm in the Botanic Gardens a mere 7% and 10% of monthly average respectively.

The low rainfall in some areas of the UK has sparked concerns of a drought in the UK with some areas also experiencing a slightly higher temperature than usual.

The UK as a whole experienced just 47% of the expected rainfall.

According to data from the Met Office Middlesex, Midlothian and Fife were the driest historical counties this month with just 12% of the rainfall expected in April.

However, areas such as Sutherland had 36% more rainfall than usual.

The average temperature across Scotland was 6.6 degrees in April, 0/5% higher than usual.

Statistics from the Met Office show that 5 of the 10 sunniest Aprils and springs for the UK have occurred since 2003 with the sunniest being in 2015.