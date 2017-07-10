Edinburgh drama teacher found dead in Fife quarry pond

A diver who was found dead in a Fife quarry pond has been identified as Kelda Henderson, a teacher at George Heriot’s school.

Ms Henderson was diving at the notorious Prestonhill quarry in Inverkeithing on Sunday when she failed to resurface.

Her body was recovered on Monday morning from the water.

The mother-of-one was a respected teacher at the public school in the capital.

Heriot’s principal Cameron Wyllie said: “Ms Henderson was an immensely talented, compassionate and vibrant person who loved teaching drama.

“She inspired a love of her subject in many young people over the years. Those of us at school are very shocked.”

There have been a number of fatalities at the quarry in the last few years with 18-year-old John McKay, drowning in the quarry in 2015.

Cameron Lancaster, also 18, was killed when he jumped into the quarry in 2014.