Edinburgh cyclist killed in collision with car

Police are seeking witnesses after a cyclist was killed in a road accident in Edinburgh.

The collision took place on Charterhall Road in the city’s affluent Blackford area on Friday 27 October at around 1pm.

The 61-year-old cyclist was travelling westbound - towards Morningside - when he was involved in an incident with a parked, dark grey Mitsubishi car.

The man was rushed to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment, but he died at the hospital.

The road was closed in both directions until around 3.30pm yesterday while investigations were conducted at the scene.

Sergeant Neil Crozier of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the cyclists family at this difficult time and enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision.

“As part of our investigation, we’d urge anyone who may have witnessed this and who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edinburgh police via 101, quoting incident number 1543 of 27th October.