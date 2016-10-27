Edinburgh charity’s spook-tacular entertainment for hospital

YOUNG patients and their families at an Edinburgh hospital are gearing up for a frighteningly fun night of Halloween activities thanks to help from The Sick Kids Friends Foundation (SKFF).

In an attempt to bring the ghostly celebrations to the hospital SKFF which supports the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh, has launched its Trick & Treat campaign.

The activity encourages people to share their favourite Halloween themed joke on the Edinburgh Sick Kids Facebook page which will then be told to the kids on the 31st to give them a spook-tacular night to remember.

The one off initiative also allows people to donate money to the charity and SKFF is asking people text in to JOKE16 with the amount you wish to donate to 70070.

The Sick Kids Friends Foundation has gifted spooky lantern making materials to all children staying in hospital throughout the week leading up to Halloween. The creative designs will then be posted on SKFF’s Facebook page, creating a fun Halloween Lantern Parade.

SKFF has also organised ghostly storytelling with Flotsam and Jetsam, Bats, Cats and Spiders with SKFF’s Art Cart drama with Fizzgig Theatre, a Halloween movie special with Pix in the Stix, a magic show with Tricky Ricky and of course Trick or Treating on the wards.

Fiona O’Sullivan, Arts Programme Manager of the Sick Kids Friends Foundation, spoke of the benefits of hosting regular fun and interactive activities within the hospital.

Fiona said: “This is a fantastic campaign and we are very pleased with the number of jokes already being donated. Being able to share these jokes and the Halloween treats with the children and young people and to watch them laugh and smile is certainly going to make it a Halloween to remember for everyone involved.

“We want to provide a normal, everyday experience for families who may not have had the chance to spend much time together recently and who will be spending time in hospital over the Halloween weekend.

“These are just some of the many activities we provide throughout the year to ensure children and young people’s lives are less interrupted by illness; they are less scared of hospital and have a more positive experience.

“This is the first time we have run the Trick & Treat campaign and it’s definitely something we would look to do again next Halloween.”

