Edinburgh celebrations planned for GB’s Rio heroes

OLYMPIC heroes will mingle with fans in the city centre today during a huge public celebration of their Rio success.

A host of Scottish medal winners, such as Edinburgh’s own cycling champion Callum Skinner and double gold-medal winning para sprinter Libby Clegg, will be in Festival Square from around 3pm.

Gold-winning cyclist Kate Archibald is also due to attend alongside Olympic swimmer Dan Wallace, rower Heather Stanning, para athlete Jo Butterfield and para swimmer Scot Quin.

Depute Lord Provost Steve Cardownie will greet athletes at Festival Square.

BBC presenter Bryan Burnett and former athlete Rhona McLeod will then welcome at least 55 athletes, including 18 medallists, to the stage.

The event is scheduled to reach the finish line around 4pm, with Lothian Road remaining open throughout.

Cllr Cardownie said: “A huge number of Scottish Olympians and Paralympians will be at the homecoming. The event at Festival Square is Edinburgh’s chance to ‘celebrate the great’ and show our athletes how proud the city is of their phenomenal achievements.

“We’ll hear all about their time in Rio and lucky fans will be able to get autographs and photos with their heroes.

“I urge you to take to Festival Square if you can and help the Capital give these athletes a big warm Scottish welcome home!”

The public celebration, which was announced after calls from the Evening News, will follow a homecoming event for invited guests at the new national sports performance centre – Oriam – at Heriot Watt University from 12.15pm.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be amongst those congratulating the Rio athletes.

The day’s events conclude at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, where the Team Scotland Scottish Sports Awards kick off at 6pm.

Councillor Richard Lewis, sports leader for the city council, said: “The combined achievements of this year’s TeamGB and ParalympicsGB athletes has been truly outstanding.

“Scotland’s heroes have played a major role in their success and every one of them deserves a warm welcome home.

“Many of these athletes have stepped up to success after being introduced to sport at school and after training at Edinburgh facilities like Meadowbank and the Royal Commonwealth Pool.

“The Festival Square celebrations provide us with an opportunity to inspire a new generation of sporting stars to follow in TeamGB’s footsteps.”

Mel Young, chair of Sportscotland, said: “Scottish athletes on Team GB and ParalympicsGB performed exceptionally well. This will be a wonderful day of celebration for the athletes.

“The event in Oriam, Scotland’s Sports Performance Centre, brings together athletes with children and young people from across Scotland as well as volunteers from local clubs and members of the public.”

