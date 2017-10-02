Edinburgh Castle flagpole ‘snapped’ in high winds

Have your say

Edinburgh Castle have confirmed that a flagpole on the site has toppled in high winds.

The army flagpole was installed recently at the castle, but has been damaged following the weather last night.

Many readers were quick to get in touch with the Edinburgh Evening News to point out the damage.

Edinburgh Castle confirmed that the flagpole had been damaged and that part of the castle was closed off to the public to ensure safety.

The castle have been contacted for a statement.