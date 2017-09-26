Edinburgh bar named as Pub of the Year 2017

An Edinburgh bar has been named as Pub of the Year Scotland at the AA Hospitality Awards.

The Bow Bar was last night named the Pub of the Year.

The glittering awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel celebrates the UK’s top hotels, restaurants, and pubs and the people behind them. It also marks the release of the 2018 editions of the AA’s range of lifestyle guides; the AA Hotel Guide and AA Best Restaurants Guide.

The AA Pub of the Year Award, introduced in 2001, is the AA’s ultimate accolade for pubs in the UK. Winners of this prestigious award stand out as truly excellent all-round pubs or inns.

They successfully combine the provision of enjoyable food, a great pub atmosphere and a warm welcome with a high standard of management.

Mike Smith, Manager of the Bow Bar, said: “Managing an independent bar allows for a lot more creativity, so we put a lot of energy into making a simple formula a success. To be recognised for these efforts is a real honour, and we are grateful to be named the ‘Best Pub in Scotland’.