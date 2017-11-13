Edinburgh and Glasgow airports enjoy busiest October on record

Scotland’s two main airports have both recorded their busiest October on record, according to new figures.

More than 1.2 million passengers used Edinburgh Airport last month while over 928,000 people passed through Glasgow Airport’s doors.

Edinburgh Airport chiefs said it was the seventh consecutive month where more than one million passengers had used the hub.

A total of 1,226,109 people went through the terminal’s doors in October, an 8.5 per cent increase on the same month last year.

READ MORE: Prestwick Airport set to be sold four years after £1 rescue

International passengers were up 12.4 per cent on October 2016 at 760,296.

Chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “It may have been Halloween in October but passengers weren’t scared to travel, with Edinburgh Airport recording another record month and the seventh consecutive month of more than one million people coming through the terminal.

“Those are outstanding figures and once again shows the appetite that is out there for people to travel out of and into Edinburgh, especially international passengers who continue to put Edinburgh at the top of their destinations list.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh airport parking charges are a rip off

Passenger numbers of more than 928,000 at Glasgow Airport were up five per cent on the same month in 2016.

EU-scheduled services were up 16 per cent on the same period in 2016 thanks to additional capacity and strong demand on a number of city break routes including Milan, Valencia and Lisbon.

International traffic rose 9.5 per cent on last year’s figure due to strong demand for winter sun destinations.

Celtic’s Champions League home and away double header against Bayern Munich also boosted October’s passenger numbers.

Amanda McMillan, managing director of Glasgow Airport, said: “It’s been another tremendous month for passenger growth and route development at the airport.

READ MORE: Passenger misconduct soars at Glasgow airport

“Each month so far in 2017 has been a record-breaker and our success is a direct result of the hard work and effort we put in to continually improving the airport’s route network to provide our customers with a greater destination choice.

“We’re thrilled to add both Madrid and Krakow to our growing list of EU-scheduled services and this year’s October school break was one of our busiest-ever, with more than 167,000 passengers heading off on their holidays from the airport.”