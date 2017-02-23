Edinburgh-Amsterdam flight drama as landing gear collapses

A Flybe plane travelling from Edinburgh has been evacuated after its gear collapsed after landing.

The incident happened following the flight’s arrival at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

Pictures on social media show the plane leaning on one side with the wing touching the ground and emergency services at the scene.

Schiphol Airport tweeted: “The landing gear of a Flybe airplane collapsed during touchdown.

“All passengers are brought to the terminal by bus at the moment.

“No people are injured. Flight operation is up and running again.”