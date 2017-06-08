Eden Locke Hotel set to open in Edinburgh

Design-led lifestyle aparthotel, Eden Locke, is due to open its doors in the capital in July

Locke Hotels, the design-led aparthotel concept, has announced it will open on George Street in the heart of Edinburgh in early July, in a traditional Georgian listed property. Eden Locke will be the brand’s second venue in the UK, following the successful launch of Locke’s first property in East London’s Leman Locke in late 2016.

Picture: Eden Locke studio, contributed

A unique concept, Eden Locke has been designed to meet the needs of the modern traveller, tailored around how we eat, sleep and live. The aparthotel boasts 72 studios, disbursed over six floors, and is the result of a complete restoration of the historic building. An example of the re-energising of Edinburgh’s West End, Eden showcases the integrity of the New Town building’s historic fabric, woven with contemporary design and creativity.

Like Leman Locke, each studio has been designed with modern travel in mind, fusing the comforts of residential living with the character, service and amenities of a design-led boutique hotel. The chic and stylish interiors are the vision of New York architects, Grzywinski+Pons.

The property’s private and public spaces have been created to subtly channel Edinburgh’s unique personality; ranging from the spirits offering, artwork, design and uniforms, to the ethos and culture. At the heart of the building is Hyde & Son, Eden Locke’s third wave coffee bar by day, and stylish wine and cocktail bar by night, offering a carefully curated selection of wines and artisan spirits.

Eric Jafari, Eden Locke Development’s Managing Director and Locke’s creator, said: “We’re honoured for Edinburgh to be the home of our second Locke. This city is a natural destination for our concept: historic, progressive, creative, understated and dynamic, much like we aspire Eden Locke to be. We aim for Locke to be an effective representation of Edinburgh – a destination that creatively champions the new and old. While Edinburgh has traditionally been recognised as a historic destination, we believe its creative and entrepreneurial spirit should also be celebrated.

“Our research has revealed that modern urban travellers want more than a comfortable night’s stay. They want to immerse themselves in the local culture and they want their lodging to facilitate this experience, whether it’s for a weekend or a week.”