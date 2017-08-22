Ecstasy tablets with Donald Trump likeness seized in Germany

German Police have seized 5,000 ecstasy tablets moulded into the shape of controversial US President Donald Trump, they announced yesterday.

The discovery of the pills, which had a street value of around £37,000, was in the Northern town of Osnabruck, in a van registered in Austrian and driven by a father and son.

It is not uncommon for drug manufacturers to use shapes or famous faces and brand names to make their tablets stand out from the more traditional medicine style pills.

READ MORE: Drug-related deaths reach record high

Some of the most infamous pills, which often don’t contain ecstasy, had this branding, including deadly ‘Green Rolex’ pills that were discovered at T in the Park.

The Trump pills are believed to have been made in Amsterdam, though it is not yet known what role in the process the father and son team had, but were quoted in German media as saying they were en route to Hanover.

Trump pills were first spotted for sale on the so-called Dark Web, where users employ programme techniques to avoid detection of illegal activity, earlier this year, with the tagline: “Make Partying Great Again.”