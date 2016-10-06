Ebola nurse Pauline Cafferkey admitted to Glasgow hospital

Nurse Pauline Cafferkey, who was infected with the Ebola virus while working in Sierra Leone in 2014, has been taken to hospital in Glasgow under police escort, sources have said.

Ms Cafferkey travelled to west Africa to volunteer with Save The Children but was quickly struck down herself when she returned at the end of 2014.

She was treated at the Royal Free Hospital in London but was discharged in January 2015 with doctors saying she had completely recovered and was not infectious in any way.

However, she was readmitted to hospital twice - in October 2015 and February 2016 - after suffering complications linked to the disease, at one stage falling critically ill.

