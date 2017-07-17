EasyJet boss Carolyn McCall departing for top job at ITV

Broadcasting group ITV today said it has appointed EasyJet chief executive Carolyn McCall as its next boss.

McCall, who has been at the helm of the low-cost airline for seven years, will succeed Scots-born Adam Crozier as chief executive of ITV on 8 January. Crozier stepped down from the role at the end of last month.

She will receive an annual salary of £900,000 and a pension allowance of 15 per cent of salary, as well as being eligible for a bonus plan up to a maximum of 180 per cent of salary, and a long-term incentive plan up to 265 per cent of salary.

ITV chairman Peter Bazalgette said: “In a very impressive field of high-calibre candidates, Carolyn stood out for her track record in media, experience of an international operation, clear strategic acumen and strong record of delivering value to shareholders. I’m delighted we’ll be working together at ITV.”

McCall, who was chief executive of Guardian Media Group before taking charge at EasyJet, said: “I’m really pleased to be joining ITV. It is a fantastic company in a dynamic and stimulating sector. I am looking forward to getting to know all of the people at ITV and helping it make the most of the amazing opportunities that it has in the future.”

She added: “This was a really difficult decision for me to make. I have had an amazing seven years at EasyJet, I am so proud of what the airline and its people have achieved in that period.

“After seven years, the opportunity from ITV felt like the right one to take.”

EasyJet, which is due to deliver a third-quarter trading update on Thursday, said it has already begun the search for McCall’s successor.

The carrier’s chairman, John Barton, said: “Carolyn built and led the management team that has transformed EasyJet’s performance in every respect since 2010.

“She will leave EasyJet well set for future success. Her successor will inherit a leadership team of strength and depth, engaged people and loyal passengers flying on Europe’s best network.

“I speak for absolutely everyone at EasyJet in saying we will be sorry to see Carolyn leave and that we wish her well in her exciting new role.”

McCall has also been a non-executive director of Burberry since 2014 and sits on the board of the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and is a trustee at the Royal Academy.

Last week, the airline applied for a new air operator’s certificate (AOC) in Austria to allow it to continue flying in the European Union after Brexit.

The carrier said the accreditation process was “well advanced” and it hopes to receive the AOC “in the near future”. EasyJet Europe would be headquartered in Vienna.

