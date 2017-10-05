East Lothian man charged with historical abuse at school

A man from East Lothian has been charged in connection with an investigation into historical abuse at a school.

West Mercia Police have charged two 86-year-old men, including a man from Longniddry, East Lothian, with allegations dating back to the 1960s.

Officers said both would appear in court later this month, in connection with a lengthy inquiry into allegations at St Gilbert’s School for Boys in Hartlebury, Worcestershire.

The East Lothian man faces a charge of assault, ill-treatment, neglect or abandonment of a child causing unnecessary suffering or injury and a further charge of assault, going back to the 1960s.

Another man, from Cambridge, is facing 18 charges of assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting or abandoning a child to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

He also faces two charges of assault, four sexual offences relating to a boy under the age of 16, and three sexual offence allegations involving a male under the age of 21 without consent.

The string of allegations relate to 18 males, and relate to incidents said to have happened in the 1960s and 1970s.

A police spokesman said: “The two men were arrested as part of Operation Quail.

“This operation was launched in September 2014 investigating alleged abuse at St Gilbert’s School dating back to the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.”

St Gilbert’s, which was a school for boys, no longer exists and has been turned into housing.