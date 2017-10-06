Eamonn Holmes tells Edinburgh Lotto winner Jane Park to stop moaning

TV HOST Eamonn Holmes has told Lotto winner Jane Park to stop moaning about how her £1 million win has made her miserable.

Jane was 17 when she scooped the top prize after getting lucky with her first-ever ticket in 2013.

The 21-year-old has regularly complained winning the Euromillions prize ruined her life and even threatened to sue lottery operators Camelot for negligence, claiming someone her age shouldn’t have been allowed to win.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning today, she said winning the money had been a “twisted fairytale” and complained that a £5,000 Braziliam bum lift she had done in Turkey earlier this year had not produced the results she wanted.

But host Eamonn accused her of being “hard to please” and told her to stop complaining her life was “rubbish” when she had been so fortunate.

He told Jane: “I think you are overthinking it. You are 17 you have got £1 million that you never had before what’s the worst that can happen? You spend it all and you are back where you started.

“Are you just a bit hard to please. No matter what it is. You got £1 million for nothing, you got a bum lift for nothing, you got all these cars, but four years on why is life so rubbish? Why can’t you just say this has been an amazing rollercoaster ride.”

During the interview, Jane denied that she had blown all of her money and claimed to live “comfortably” through property investments.

She said: “I suppose now that I’m a bit older it’s a bit better but looking back it has been a bit of a twisted fairytale.

“To start with you are out buying things and it is nice, the initial reaction but then when you’ve got to sit back it is only £1 million, you have got to invest it.

“You have go to be wise with it and take a step back and say: ‘where do I want to be in the future?’ And at 17 that is a lot to think about.

“Everyone wants me to blow it but I am trying to be sensible and not be this stereotypical type.

“I have got property investments, it’s nearly five years on and I still just live comfortably. I don’t work. My life is getting back on track. I’m not getting poorer.”