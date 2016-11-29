E-fit issued after females assaulted near university

Police want to trace this man following a series of assaults on females close to Aberdeen University.

The e-fit has been released as Police Scotland continues to investigate the assault of three women at Seaton Park near to the Hillhead Halls of Residence between September and November.

The woman were all assaulted on or near steps next to the halls of residence between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, and officers believe the incidents are linked.

The man is described as white, between the ages of 17 and 20, around 5ft7ins in height with short light brown or blonde hair.

He is described as wearing dark sportswear including a hooded top and jogging bottoms, and is believed to have a local accent.

Detective Constable Kirsty Munro said: “I would like to reassure the community that officers are taking these reports very seriously.

“Although none of the females involved were hurt or injured in any way, they were left feeling understandably concerned and uncomfortable.

“Uniformed officers have been giving particular attention to the area and I would urge people using the park to be on their guard.

“These type of incidents are extremely rare in the area - and the city generally - however by no means should that make anyone complacent.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the description of this male or the E-fit image to make contact with the Police and pass on their details. It may be that you know someone who once had the jacket but doesn’t anymore.

“Anyone who recognises the description of the male provided and can assist with the investigation should contact Police on 101 with information, or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”