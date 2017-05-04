Dying teen receives 33,000 letters from around the globe

A 15-year-old girl who has terminal cancer has been inundated with thousands of letters from around the world, after posting a plea on Facebook.

Sabine Wortelboer was diagnosed with brain cancer a year ago and despite positive signs after travelling to America for treatment, complications meant the cancer returned.

And now the 15-year-old, from Den Haag, has decided to terminate her treatment.

In a blog post on April 27, Sabine wrote: “After yesterday’s [MRI scan] results, I have stopped all medication. It won’t work anymore.”

And requesting people to write to her, Sabine added: “I would love it if people, for the last time, could send me a whole bunch of cards,” along with her address in the Netherlands.

Sabine’s plight first caught the attention of the public when her brother Sol - a TV presenter in the Netherlands - used his position to start a crowdfunding effort to pay for specialist treatment in the US.

Sabine travelled to Houston in Texas, but after undergoing treatment, gastrointestinal inflammation meant she was unable to continue taking her medication.

By Tuesday - just five days after her blog post - more than 33,000 cards had been sent to Sabine from all over the world.

The Dutch postal service said it had had to employ a dedicated team to sort the thousands of cards and letters.

Videos posted online showed postal workers wheeling creates of letters across the front lawn and into the Wortelboers’ home.

Sabine wrote in a Facebook post: “We didn’t think there would be so many cards, flowers, balloons, presents. It is really overwhelming and beautiful. So much love for me. Thank you. Love from Sabii.”

In her last blog post, Sabine posted: “I think it is time to say goodbye. Thank you so much for everything.”