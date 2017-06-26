DUP and Conservatives strike government agreement

The DUP has backed a deal to support the minority Conservative government.

After talks at No 10 between Theresa May and DUP leader Arlene Foster, the pair hailed the agreement between the two parties.

Mrs Foster said she was “delighted” an arrangement had been agreed.

The Prime Minister said the DUP and the Tories “share many values” and the agreement was “a very good one”.

The agreement was signed by Tory chief whip Gavin Williamson and the DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson while Mrs May and Mrs Foster, along with Damian Green and Nigel Dodds, watched on.