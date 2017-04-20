Dunfermline charity run in memory of tragic marathon hero

SOLDIER Captain David Seath collapsed short of the finish line running the London Marathon last year and died later in hospital.

Family and friends of the late Capt Seath, who was from Crossgates in Fife, will be joined by the local community for a commemorative 5K run event at Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline, on Sunday.

Captain Seath, an officer in 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery, cared passionately about the positive health and well-being of the men under his care and veteran welfare, and so chose to run in support of Help for Heroes.

READ MORE: Marathon Army captain’s death ‘left a hole in our lives’

One year on, participants will run, walk and dog-jog the 5km route which closely equates to the 2.3 miles Capt Seath tragically did not finish in London, which will be officially opened by the Lord Provost Jim Leishman.

The event has been organised by his brother Gary, who established the Captain David Seath Memorial Fund which provides financial support through Help for Heroes to service personnel and veterans, who have experienced physical and psychological trauma in service of their country.

To date, 174 financial grants have been awarded with over £250,000 being raised and donated in memory of Capt Seath.

His brother Gary said: “I wish to thank everyone, within the local community and beyond, who has signed-up to participate in The Captain David Seath 5km Memorial Run event at Pittencrieff Park.

“I felt it was important to establish the event to provide an opportunity for family, friends and the wider community to come together as a means of commemoration but, most importantly, celebrate David’s life.

“I am sure the event will prove highly emotional but I am confident in its success in terms of commemoration, celebration and providing a real demonstration of solidarity within the local community.”

Whilst the event takes place in Dunfermline, a team of friends and former Army colleagues of Captain Seath will prepare to retrace his steps by running the London Marathon.

So far, the team have raised over £4000 in support of The Captain David Seath Memorial Fund through their respectiveJust Giving pages.

READ MORE: Tragic soldier David Seath remembered with charity skydive

Alistair Lockhart, Director of Fundraising with Help for Heroes, said: “Thanks to the fundraising David started and his family and friends are continuing in his name, more than 170 lives have already been transformed, through individual grants we have made in David’s name.

“For those suffering an injury or illness due to service, their recovery can last a lifetime. We continue to rely almost entirely on public support and we are exceptionally grateful to David’s family, friends and colleagues for every penny raised in his memory, as each one really does make a difference.”